Martin Odegaard believes Arsenal should not fear “quality” Bayern Munich star ahead of Champions League clash

The Champions League returns this week and the first games of the quarter-finals see Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, with captain Martin Odegaard believing that the Gunners should not “fear” Harry Kane.

The former Tottenham star made the move to Germany last summer and has produced incredible numbers for the Bundesliga club, highlighting why he is one of the best strikers in the world.

Across 37 games, the 30-year-old has scored 38 goals, alongside a further 12 assists.

These are incredible numbers and the Englishman knows his way towards an Arsenal goal as he has been known to contribute when facing the Gunners in the past.

Kane has netted 14 times and assisted three goals across 19 games against the North London club but Odegaard believes Arsenal should not fear the former Tottenham man.

Arsenal should not fear Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane

When speaking about Kane ahead of facing the England striker on Tuesday night, Odegaard said via the Daily Mail: “He’s a good player of course and I have played against him a few times. We know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link-up.

“We are facing a good team on Tuesday.”

When asked about whether Arsenal should fear Kane, the Gunners captain added: “I think we should respect him, but I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team. And that is all.”

Arsenal come into the match in incredible form and will be seen as the favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich collapsed against Heidenheim on Saturday, but the German giants should not be ruled out in Europe’s biggest competition.