Video: Mauricio Pochettino admits that his Chelsea team are “not mature enough” after Sheffield United draw

Mauricio Pochettino saw his Chelsea side concede a late equaliser to relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Sunday and the Blues boss admitted after the match that his team are not “mature enough”.

The London club were pegged back twice to come away from Bramall Lane with a 2-2 draw, a result that leaves Chelsea ninth in the Premier League table.

It has been a miserable league campaign for the Blues and following this latest setback, Pochettino has admitted that his young squad is not mature enough to play every three days.

Watch: Mauricio Pochettino admits that his Chelsea team are “not mature enough”

“Watching football at 52 years old, you identify very quick when the team is ready to compete or not. Today that happened,” Pochettino said via Sky Sports.

“Maybe [it is] because this group is not mature enough to compete in games every three days.”

“These types of game are tougher [against lesser teams] for your preparation because Sheffield are in the relegation zone and I don’t say that we are disrespectful, but I think we need to think how we can be different.”