Mikel Arteta reminds Arsenal to keep ‘unbelievable’ Bayern star quiet

Arsenal are preparing for their biggest game of the season.

Set to host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday evening, the Gunners, who sit top of the Premier League, are hoping to take control of the tie and put one foot inside the semi-finals.

Of course, it won’t be easy though. Even though Thomas Tuchel’s side have endured a torrid season by their standards, European knockout ties can never be taken for granted, and Mikel Arteta will know to expect a tough game.

Mikel Arteta highlights Harry Kane threat ahead of Bayern Munich clash

And with star striker Harry Kane set to return to North London for the first time since his summer move from Spurs, Arteta has reminded his Gunners squad that they must keep the prolific Englishman quiet if they’re to stand any chance of piling the misery onto the outgoing Tuchel.

“It’s not only him but the 10 other individuals they have,” he told reporters, as quoted by Ben Jacobs.

“But when you look at [Kane’s] numbers over the past 10 years they are unbelievable. He can score in many ways. We have to try and avoid him getting service.”

Since joining Bayern less than one year ago, Kane, who penned a four year deal until 2027, has scored 38 goals and registered 12 assists in his first 37 games in all competitions. Remarkable numbers for a player tasked with filling the void left by Robert Lewandowski following his transfer to Barcelona the year before.

Tuesday night’s game, which is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00 p.m. BST, will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. You can read our full match preview, including the latest team news, here.