Newcastle winger says he’s tempted to be elsewhere next season

Newcastle star Yankuba Minteh has admitted he would like to stay at Feyenoord next season but doesn’t know if it will happen.

The winger has spent the current campaign on loan at the Dutch club and produced a brace along with an assist in the Eredivisie side’s 6-0 hammering of Ajax on Sunday. That takes his total for the season up to 10 goals and four assists across 32 games for Feyenoord and the player has admitted that he would like to stay in the Netherlands next season.

Newcastle United signed Minteh last summer from Danish side Odense Boldklub and offered him a contract until 2028.

The 19-year-old said after the Ajax game on Sunday to ESPN’s Hans Kraay Jr that he doesn’t know his contract situation with the Premier League club.

Kraay Jr pointed out to the 19-year-old that his deal with the Magpies lasts until 2028, but the latter said via Feyenoord Pings that he “knows nothing about it”.

The journalist laughed and asked Minteh if he didn’t know about his contract situation at Newcastle. When responding to that, the Gambia international talked about the possibility of extending his stay at Feyenoord.

“No. My focus is here. I am a Newcastle player, but at the moment I play for Feyenoord,” the winger explained.

“Would I like to play for Feyenoord next season? I don’t know. Feyenoord are a great club and if I get the opportunity, I would like to stay, but it depends on Newcastle United’s decision.”

With the future of Miguel Almiron at St James’ Park being uncertain, the Tyneside outfit could keep Minteh, but there is still some time to go before those decisions are made.