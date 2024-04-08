Chelsea very keen on forward transfer, key developments could be days away

There could reportedly be key developments in the next few days regarding Chelsea’s transfer pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Paris Saint-Germain also pursuing the prolific Nigeria international.

Osimhen has been a big hit during his time in Serie A and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he’s likely to choose Chelsea over someone like PSG when the Blues are having such a difficult season and looking highly unlikely to get European football.

Still, Chelsea are reported to be highly interested in Osimhen, according Italian newspaper Il Mattino, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, and in a few days there could be a ‘summit’ to determine how much clubs are willing to pay for the former Lille man.

The report explains that Napoli are notoriously tough negotiators and could push for as much as €130million, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea or PSG will pay that much or seek to enter into negotiations to try and get that fee down a little.

Osimhen transfer looks like one of the biggest races to watch this summer

After his great success at Napoli, including last season’s Serie A title triumph, it’s hard to see Osimhen staying with the club for much longer, as he’s surely going to be poached by one of Europe’s richest and most ambitious teams.

Chelsea are certainly ambitious and have spent a lot of money in recent times, so it makes sense that they’re still being linked with Osimhen, who could be an ideal finishing touch to the rest of the squad they’ve recently put together.

The 25-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, so could help Mauricio Pochettino add more of a goal threat to a side that has often done a lot right but failed to take their chances over the course of this season.