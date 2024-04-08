Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has admitted he doesn’t expect Kalvin Phillips to make his loan move to West Ham United permanent this summer amid fresh speculation over the Manchester City midfielder’s future.

Phillips only recently left Man City to join West Ham in a temporary move, but it’s already pretty clear that things haven’t worked out for the England international, and Romano has taken to his exclusive Daily Briefing column to address the links with clubs like Leeds United and Fulham.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano made it clear that it’s too early to know for sure if Phillips could return to Leeds, who are focused on their push to win promotion back to the Premier League in the final stages of the season.

In general, it’s too early to know for sure where Phillips will be playing next season, but Romano does at least seem confident for now that a stay at West Ham looks unlikely.

Phillips transfer: What next for Man City flop as West Ham stay unlikely?

“It’s not been the easiest season for Kalvin Phillips, who struggled for playing time at Manchester City and who is now failing to impress on loan at West Ham,” Romano said.

“As things stand, I don’t expect Phillips to stay at West Ham permanently. I think there will be other options and solutions. Still, from what I understand, all reports linking the player with the likes of Leeds and Fulham are really premature as nothing has been decided and nothing is concrete.

“This is not kind of deal for April or May; Leeds’ full focus is not on the market but on the Championship now as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.”

West Ham fans surely won’t be too disappointed by this news as they can surely do better with a new midfielder signing in the summer.