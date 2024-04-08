Redknapp claims he has found a weakness in Tottenham player’s game

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has spotted a weakness in Destiny Udogie’s game after he repeated an error from a previous match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

This error in the first half resulted in Tottenham losing their 1-0 lead as the 21-year-old was caught out of position for Nottingham Forest’s equaliser. Anthony Elanga ran in behind the full-back before crossing it into the path of Chris Wood who helped it into the back of the net.

Udogie has been one of many positives in Spurs’ season but the Italian is prone to mistakes and that should be expected as the 21-year-old is still very raw.

Watching the game on Sunday Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes he has spotted a weakness in the Tottenham defender’s game.

Jamie Redknapp has spotted a weakness in Destiny Udogie

While talking on Sky Sports during the half-time break, Redknapp highlighted that Destiny Udogie is often caught ball-watching and that it has been punished multiple times this season.

The former Spurs star said via TBR Football: “I did a game a few weeks ago, the Fulham game, and he gets caught. He does this a lot. He ball-watches, Destiny Udogie.”

This is no doubt something Ange Posetecoglou is working on and as the defender develops, it will eventually be eradicated from his game.