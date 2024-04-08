Real Madrid star admits he rejected 2017 Liverpool transfer

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed he rejected a 2017 Liverpool transfer.

Amazingly, Rodrygo, 23, has admitted to rejecting the chance to play in the Premier League.

The Brazilian attacker, who joined Los Blancos in 2019, was subjected to a €3 million offer from the Reds two years earlier but rejected the opportunity to play at Anfield in favour of finishing his education in South America.

“I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3 million,” he told the Guardian.

“It collapsed because I said no. I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave, even though the offer from Liverpool was very good.”

Rodrygo admits failed Liverpool transfer but things still worked out for Jurgen Klopp

Despite the 23-year-old’s revelation, Liverpool fans won’t harbour any resentment. Mo Salah’s meteoric impact following his transfer from Roma in the same year will go down as one of the club’s greatest-ever pieces of business.

Mo Salah is already a Liverpool legend.

Of course, having Rodrygo among his options would have given Jurgen Klopp a lot more wide options, but the German will be pleased with how things have worked out, regardless of missing out on Madrid’s number 11.

Since joining Los Blancos almost five years ago, Rodrygo, who has just over four years left on his contract and is valued at a whopping €100 million (Transfermarkt), has directly contributed to 92 goals in 207 games in all competitions.

