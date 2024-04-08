Spurs and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international is in his contract’s final year and will become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Despite the Foxes being the favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Ndidi, 27, is not expected to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Although previously linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, the 27-year-old is thought to be keen to stay in England, and with several top-flight teams monitoring his situation, he will have the chance to do just that.

Spurs transfer news: Ange Postecoglou interested in Wilfred Ndidi

Both Spurs and Newcastle are in desperate need of reinforcing their midfields ahead of next season, with Eddie Howe’s Magpies brutally exposed this campaign.

The pair aren’t the only sides interested in the possibility of signing Ndidi on a free transfer though. According to HITC, Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves and Aston Villa are also in the mix.

And while Ndidi will not decide his next move until the summer, European qualification is certain to play a major role in the African’s decision, and with Spurs looking likeliest to pinch the final top four spot, Ange Postecoglou may be feeling quietly confident he can land his man in what could be a shrewd piece of business.

Since his move to Leicester City from Genk in 2017, Ndidi, who has 53 senior international caps under his belt, has scored 15 goals and registered 18 assists in 267 games in all competitions.