Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville for this summer, though the Reds could also face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and AC Milan.

The talented 22-year-old has really impressed in the Championship this season, notching up a strong record of 18 goals in all competitions from out wide, so it seems likely he’s now ready to make the step up to playing at a higher level.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are keen on Summerville, while there’s also the possibility of Milan eyeing up the Dutchman as they supposedly fear their star forward Rafael Leao will be targeted by Paris Saint-Germain to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is nearing the end of his contract and widely expected to join Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can move into the front of the queue for Summerville’s signature, as he may well feel he’d be more likely to get regular playing time at somewhere like Milan or Newcastle.

Summerville transfer: Do Liverpool need another winger?

Even if LFC like the player, it remains to be seen if Summerville will be a priority this summer, and that will surely depend on what happens with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Salah is not getting any younger and has been occasionally linked with Saudi Pro League clubs, with his fellow Egyptian, and former Premier League player, Mido, even posting on X below that a deal was in place for the Liverpool front-man to move to Saudi Arabia…

Meanwhile, Diaz’s future has also been the subject of some speculation lately, with our columnist Jonathan Johnson revealing that Paris Saint-Germain have an interest in the Colombia international, even if he’s not necessarily going to be one of their priorities this summer.

If Salah and Diaz leave, it won’t be easy to replace them, so it remains to be seen if Summerville would be seen as ready to make that kind of step up.