Roy Keane claims he would hate to play against 28-year-old Spurs player

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted he’d find it a struggle to play against Tottenham forward Timo Werner, describing him as a handful to defend against.

The Germany international has shone for Spurs since joining them on loan from RB Leipzig in January, despite previously struggling to impress during another spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Keane now seems impressed by what Werner is bringing to this Tottenham side, and he’s suggested that the on-loan Leipzig man is not someone he’d particularly relish having to keep quiet in a game.

“He’s a nuisance to play against, isn’t he, Werner. There’s question marks about his end product and whatever, his final pass. But he does affect games, he is a threat,” Keane said during punditry duty.

“I think probably wide [is his best role]. I don’t think he enjoys it so much when his back’s to play, and his hold up play. But when he’s in these wide positions, he is effective.”