Liverpool eyeing potential transfer raid on another Portuguese club amid Ruben Amorim interest

Liverpool are reportedly scouting Porto midfielder Alan Varela ahead of this summer, in which they could also hire Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is being strongly linked with the Liverpool job by Fabrizio Romano and others, but it seems the Reds could also make further raids on the Portuguese league as they seem to be keeping tabs on Varela at Porto.

According to the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool were in attendance to watch Varela at Porto’s most recent game, though it wasn’t exactly a vintage performance from the talented 22-year-old.

Still, Varela is highly regarded after impressing in his time at Porto and it’s not surprising that he seems to be attracting links with big clubs like Liverpool ahead of this summer.

Varela transfer: Will Liverpool keep on adding midfield players after last summer’s spending spree?

Varela looks a fine talent who could be a good fit for LFC, but it remains to be seen if they’ll feel they need further additions in that area of the pitch after four new signings were made in that department last summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo all joined Jurgen Klopp’s side after five players left the club, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sold while James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita left on free transfers.

Liverpool now have Thiago Alcantara heading towards being a free agent, so it could be that there’s room for one more signing like Varela to come in, but the Merseyside giants also have the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott making good progress in that area of their squad as well.

If Liverpool don’t decide to make Varela a priority, one imagines there’ll be plenty of other clubs who end up joining the race in the months ahead.