‘I still think..’ – Wayne Rooney names his Premier League title winner

Wayne Rooney has declared who he believes will win the Premier League this season.

The legendary goal scorer for Manchester United is in a good position to predict which club will maintain composure in the last few weeks of the season, having won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford.

Both teams now have 71 points, with Arsenal ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. While Manchester City are a point behind both of them.

Liverpool were pushed back by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, denying them the opportunity to take the lead in the standings.

The hosts responded via goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo after Luis Diaz gave the Reds the lead in the first half.

Liverpool had to depend on a late penalty kick from Mohamed Salah to salvage a point after controlling the game for extended period of time.

With seven games remaining, Rooney maintains that there will be plenty of surprises this season, but he believes that experience will be the deciding factor and that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will both have an advantage over Mikel Arteta in that area.

Wayne Rooney picks his Premier League winners

And in a disclosure that must have been tough for the former star for Everton and Manchester United, Rooney is picking Liverpool to win their second Premier League title under Klopp.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool expecting to reach agreement with manager target next week Watch: Arsenal defender Ben White caught blatantly cheating on camera against Brighton Gary Lineker makes interesting prediction regarding Arsenal’s season



“I know it’s only seven games, but there is a lot that will happen from now until the end of the season,” Rooney told Premier League Productions, as quoted via HITC.

“I loved Klopp’s [post-match] interview there because inside he will be fuming. But he has shown his calmness and experience of winning the Premier League title before.

“He has shown his experience that Guardiola has as well, but we are yet to see if Arteta has that in the last few weeks, so I think that will be important.

“I still think Liverpool will nick it.”

Arsenal cannot be taken lightly in Premier League race

The Premier League title race is shaping up to be a close one as three teams can realistically win the league this season.

Even if Klopp and Guardiola have the experience of doing it before, Arsenal and Arteta cannot be underestimated after what they have done this season.

This is the second season in a row they are fighting for the Premier League title and after missing out on it last season, they are more experienced now to deal with the pressure of it.

Their form this year is a proof of how they have handled things when the pressure has increased.