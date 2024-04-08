Erik ten Hag had “no doubts” Man United star would show up against Liverpool

Man United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday and did so with 19-year-old Willy Kambwala at the heart of their defence.

The Manchester club have severe injury issues at centre-back with Jonny Evans joining Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the treatment table ahead of the weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

Although Ten Hag has admitted considering playing Casemiro in the role, the Ducth coach opted for youngster Willy Kambwala to partner Harry Maguire for the huge match at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old relished the opportunity and was one of United’s better players on the day. The young defender embraced his battle with Darwin Nunez and at one point raised his arms to the Stretford End after a superb recovery tackle on the Uruguayan.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag was full of praise for Kambwala and stated that “his progress is amazing.”

Man United boss Erik ten Hag praises Willy Kambwala after Liverpool performance

“When old soldiers die, new ones have to come in,” Ten Hag said about Kambwala via Sky Sports. “Willy for a long time is training with us, he started at West Ham and did very good, his progress is amazing, we didn’t have any doubts.

“We could have pushed Casemiro down and brought another midfielder in but we were convinced he could do the job, it’s another signal and message for the future of Manchester United. This team and squad has high potential.”

The youngsters at Man United have constantly shown up for Erik ten Hag this season and the Dutch coach should rely on them for the remainder of the season as the older stars continue to cause problems for Manchester club.