Wolves eyeing ambitious deal to sign Barcelona starlet

Barcelona are reportedly considering offloading Ansu Fati permanently.

The young attacker, despite being tipped to become one of Barcelona’s best forwards when they promoted him to their senior first team in 2020, has struggled to live up to expectations.

Falling out of favour and forced to accept a loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion to get more regular minutes, Fati, 21, teamed up with Roberto De Zerbi last summer.

And although the 21-year-old has suffered an injury-struck campaign, when played, has actually done very well. Registering four goals and one assist from his first 24 games in all competitions, the young Spaniard seems to have proven he is capable of performing in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League.

However, despite his decent performances, according to a recent report from Fichajes, Barcelona are unlikely to reinstate the 21-year-old into their first-team plans and could look to offload him once the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Wolves linked with summer move for Ansu Fati

Whether or not Tony Bloom’s Brighton look to wrap up a permanent deal remains to be seen, but another side have been linked.

Fichajes believes Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the on-loan 21-year-old and could use Jorge Mendes’ connections and influence to help convince the winger to move to Molineux.

Gary O’Neil is enjoying a fine debuting campaign in charge of Wolves with the side currently sitting 11th in the table on 42 points with seven games to play.

Virtually guaranteed to avoid relegation, the Midlands giants will be preparing for next season in England’s top-flight and could look to bring in some talent to match their lofty ambitions.