AC Milan have identified Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville as a possible Rafael Leao replacement, according to Football Transfers.

Summerville has been one of Leeds United’s most notable performers this season.

The Dutchman had some successful moments in the Premier League, but he has dominated the Championship.

In 41 appearances across all competitions, Summerville, 22, has recorded 18 goals and nine assists.

His performances have been crucial to the Whites’ aspirations of earning an automatic promotion with Daniel Farke, as they now sit third in the Championship standings.

Due to his spectacular exploits, Summerville has been linked with several clubs.

However, fresh claims from Football Transfers have surfaced suddenly.

Italian giants want Leeds United star

They claim that AC Milan are considering the Leeds United player as a potential Rafael Leao successor.

PSG have identified the 24-year-old Portuguese player as a possible successor to Kylian Mbappe.

The Championship club reportedly want a £45 million fee for Summerville.

On the other hand, it has been stated that Leao has a €175 million release clause, which is only good from July 5 to July 15 of each year until 2028.

If AC Milan are genuinely interested, Summerville and Leeds United may become involved in a significant transfer drama.

Leeds may get involved in the Mbappe transfer saga

After losing Mbappe, PSG may decide to pursue Leao, which might lead Milan to act on their purported fondness for the Whites star.

But until then, the Whites need to make sure that Summerville and they are both fully focused on the Championship promotion battle.

If the Whites are to defeat either Leicester City or Ipswich Town in the race for the top two, having the winger at the top of his game will be essential.