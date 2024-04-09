Liverpool reach verbal agreement with manager but Chelsea have enquired too

Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over hiring Ruben Amorim as their new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield next season.

Klopp recently announced that he would be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season, bringing to an end a highly successful nine years in charge at the Merseyside club.

Replacing the legendary German tactician was never likely to be easy for the Reds, but it now seems a deal for Amorim is edging closer, according to Florian Plettenberg, even if it’s not quite a done deal yet.

See below for details from the Sky Germany journalist on X, formerly Twitter, as he also points out that Chelsea have enquired about Amorim…

?News Rúben #Amorim | Been told there’s a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool now! ?? Amorim wants to join #LFC next season and Liverpool was pushing for him in the last weeks ?? He can sign a contract until 2027 – confirmed! Final negotiations with @SportingCP… pic.twitter.com/0Itu7IaJw7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 9, 2024

Liverpool look to be close to landing one of the most exciting young managers in the game, with Fabrizio Romano also telling us today that he felt confident the Portuguese tactician would be the right choice for LFC.

Amorim to Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano’s thoughts

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column this morning, Romano said: “In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

As of earlier today, it seemed Romano was not yet sure we’d reached such an advanced stage in the negotiations between Liverpool and Amorim, but it seems Plettenberg is hearing different, so we’ll see if Romano himself updates his information soon.

Chelsea’s interest is intriguing as well, as it perhaps suggests the Blues are prepared to consider making a change from Mauricio Pochettino after an unconvincing first season at Stamford Bridge, even if the club’s ownership have insisted this is all part of a long-term project.