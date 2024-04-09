Chelsea and Man United could still pose threat to major Liverpool deal

Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly still have some interest in Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, despite the Portuguese tactician seemingly making some progress on taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A lot has been written about Amorim recently, with the 39-year-old long regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the game since taking over Sporting in 2020.

With Klopp recently announcing that he’d be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, we’ve seen a lot of speculation about who could replace the German tactician at Anfield, and it now seems increasingly like Amorim is in pole position for the job.

Fabrizio Romano provided CaughtOffside with an exclusive update on Amorim to Liverpool this morning, but could there still be another twist in this saga?

According to the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool are joined by Chelsea in having very concrete interest in Amorim, while Man Utd also seem to be in the mix, albeit not as strongly at the moment.

Amorim to the Premier League – where could he end up?

Amorim being a man in demand certainly makes sense when Liverpool have the daunting ask of replacing a club legend like Klopp, but it also makes sense that their struggling rivals Chelsea and United also feel like they could do with a change of manager.

Mauricio Pochettino has Chelsea struggling in mid-table again this season, while they also lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, so it’s easy to see why they might be convinced of Amorim being a major upgrade.

United, meanwhile, are facing an uphill struggle to get back into the top four under Erik ten Hag, whose style of football is leaving a lot to be desired at Old Trafford right now, with Amorim perhaps the better long-term bet for the club’s new owners.