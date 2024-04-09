Watch: Bukayo Saka and Arsenal teammates furious with referee after being denied last second penalty against Bayern

Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in their first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The game was not short of excitement, nor controversy to that matter. After initially trailing due to Bukayo Saka’s accurate strike, Bayern Munich surged ahead with Harry Kane’s goal, seizing a 2-1 lead in the Champions League quarter-final.

As the intensity of the match intensified, so did the tension, particularly following Kane’s altercation with Gabriel involving his elbow, which raised the stakes even higher. Fortunately for Bayern, their talisman got away with no red card.

Only a yellow card for Harry Kane for what looks like an intentional elbow on Gabriel Magalhães. ? ? @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/7TsyfMrkt8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 9, 2024

The incident added another layer of drama to an already fiercely contested encounter, showcasing the high stakes and competitiveness of elite European football.

Arsenal denied late penalty as Bukayo Saka and Neuer collide

Arsenal would find an equaliser in the 76th minute through substitute Leandro Trossard. And the Gunners feel as though they should have had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the final moments of the game when Bukayo Saka surged through on goal.

Referee Glenn Nyberg’s controversial decision to deny the Gunners a penalty in stoppage time, despite clear replays revealing Saka made contact with Manuel Neuer, sparked outrage on the pitch and beyond.

Saka, visibly incensed, approached the referee, demanding an explanation for the overlooked infringement, which VAR failed to review.

Bukayo Saka and the Arsenal players are ????????? they should've had a penalty in the final minute of the game! ? Correct decision? ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/tjUtDk4e8T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

His frustration mirrored that of pundits Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown, who expressed disbelief at the referee’s call, highlighting the contentious nature of officiating in football.

Keown said on TNT Sport: “From where we were I thought all day long, it looked a penalty.”

“How has not been given!? I can’t believe it with VAR and everything. I can’t believe it. That man (Neuer) has got a life there,” Ferdinand added.