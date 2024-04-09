According to reports today, European teams are showing interest in Aston Villa’s young player Rory Wilson.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the 18-year-old is being watched by both RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

Wilson’s contract with Aston Villa expires next year, which is supposedly a benefit for those clubs.

Unai Emery’s team are reportedly already trying to hold onto the young player, expressing their desire by extending an offer for a new five-year deal.

Wilson left the Rangers academy to sign with Aston Villa in 2022.

He hasn’t yet had the opportunity to make his first team debut, although he has been participating for the Villans’ youth ranks.

The club might try to persuade him to stay by showing him that there is a path to the team by bringing him to a Premier League match day squad.

Aston Villa are determined to keep him

Wilson has also represented Scotland’s U-17, U-19, and U-21 teams, where Inter Milan and RB Leipzig may have developed interest in him.

The young player needs to be persuaded by Unai Emery’s team to disregard offers from other parties.

Wilson’s ability to score goals has been extraordinary. He scored an astounding fifteen goals in twenty games for Villa’s U18 team the previous season.

He has elevated his game this season, scoring an incredible 36 goals in 42 games for his club and country.

Aston Villa youngster has been praised for his goal scoring prowess

Due to his exploits, he has been compared to England captain Harry Kane; in fact, some have called him the “Scottish Harry Kane.”

Aston Villa’s primary objective will be to secure Rory Wilson’s long-term commitment as they want to build a solid foundation for the future.

The teenage striker’s decision to stay at Villa Park and continue developing will be much anticipated by the team’s supporters, who will want to see him help guide the team to success in the future.