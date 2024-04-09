Video: Bellingham completely wiped out as Ruben Dias goes in hard

The Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League quarter-final first-leg wasn’t without incident in the opening 45, with Jude Bellingham clattered by Ruben Dias to send the Santiago Bernabeu faithful howling with rage.

Bellingham milked the tackle which, as TV replays would show, was perfectly legitimate.

The referee was on hand and with a perfect view to wave play on, much to the chagrin of the hosts.

That one moment was a sign that the hosts weren’t going to get things all their own way despite heading into the break 2-1 up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jude Bellingham gets absolutely crunched by Rúben Dias ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/od4zI7NUO3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports