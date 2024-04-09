Video: Bellingham completely wiped out as Ruben Dias goes in hard

Manchester City
Posted by

The Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League quarter-final first-leg wasn’t without incident in the opening 45, with Jude Bellingham clattered by Ruben Dias to send the Santiago Bernabeu faithful howling with rage.

Bellingham milked the tackle which, as TV replays would show, was perfectly legitimate.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane fires Bayern ahead from the spot at Arsenal on his return to North London
Video: Saka opener for Arsenal soon equalised by returning Serge Gnabry
Leeds put price-tag on Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer

The referee was on hand and with a perfect view to wave play on, much to the chagrin of the hosts.

That one moment was a sign that the hosts weren’t going to get things all their own way despite heading into the break 2-1 up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Jude Bellingham Ruben Dias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.