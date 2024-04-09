Video: Bernardo Silva’s superb free-kick gives Man City the lead against Real Madrid inside two minutes

The game between Real Madrid and Man City wasn’t even two minutes old before Bernardo Silva’s genius saw his free-kick completely wrong-foot Andriy Lunin in the Los Blancos goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave away a silly foul which rules him out of the second leg, and Silva took full advantage.

Lunin clearly expected the ball to be floated into a busy penalty area, and had left the area by his right-hand post wide open.

Silva didn’t need asking twice.

OHHH BERNARDO SILVA WHAT A GOAL?????

GOAL | Real Madrid 0-1 ManCity

GOAL | Real Madrid 0-1 ManCity (Bernardo Silva)

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Foot Direct