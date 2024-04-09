Arsenal have made contact over transfer of Brazilian wonderkid

Arsenal have reportedly been one of the clubs to make contact over the potential transfer of Corinthians wonderkid Breno Bidon.

The talented 19-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed in recent times and it seems there’s no shortage of interest from some top clubs in bringing him to Europe.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Bidon is on the radar of Arsenal, but also of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, while they also mention a recent report that linked the player with Barcelona.

It seems clear Bidon will have a number of big clubs to choose from if he does decide to leave Corinthians for a European club, but Arsenal will surely be one of the more tempting options for him.

Bidon transfer: Arsenal looks a good next step for the Brazilian youngster

Bidon will surely look at the development of Gabriel Martinelli, another Brazilian player who moved to the Emirates Stadium as a teenager, and will feel he could go down a similar path under the expert guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal chief Edu, another Brazilian, will also surely not only be well connected at Corinthians, but could also be an ideal figure to give a positive pitch to Bidon in an attempt to convince him to move to north London over other clubs.

Dortmund have been particularly good at providing that stepping stone for young players, but Arsenal also have good faith in their young players and have benefited a great deal from giving chances to the likes of Martinelli, as well as to others like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Bidon might also enjoy the strong Brazilian contingent at Arsenal, where he could line up alongside Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as Martinelli, while the presence of Edu upstairs could also be a pull factor.