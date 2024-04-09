Crystal Palace are facing the reality of multiple departures this summer, and one defender is thought to be on his way out at the end of the season.

According to journalist Edmund Brack, a correspondent for the South London Press with a keen eye on Oliver Glasner’s side and AFC Wimbledon, the future for defender Kofi Balmer seems distant from Selhurst Park.

Despite his loan stint at Wimbledon in League Two, the 23-year-old appears to lack a pathway under Glasner’s management. Speculation suggests Balmer will depart Crystal Palace in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Impressively, he’s caught the attention during his tenure under Johnnie Jackson’s guidance. With just a year left on his contract by the onset of the next season, Balmer’s departure from Crystal Palace seems increasingly likely.

Crystal Palace could see multiple departures this summer

He isn’t the only one who could leave Selhurst Park this summer with multiple clubs reportedly queuing up to enquire about the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, with Arsenal actively pursuing Olise.

Central defender Mark Guehi is another player that is deemed as hot property at the minute.

As the Eagles and their chairman, Steve Parish, prepare for Glasner’s first full season at the helm, financial considerations loom large. It appears they may need to part ways with at least one player to generate funds for their own transfer endeavors. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the squad and providing adequate support to Glasner as he navigates the challenges of his first complete campaign in charge.