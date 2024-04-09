Club ready to try again to sign Arsenal midfielder at the third attempt

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is reportedly a transfer target for Turkish side Trabzonspor, who have also tried to sign him twice before.

The experienced Egypt international hasn’t been a regular for Arsenal for some time now, and he’ll be out of contract at the end of this season, making him a free agent.

According to Fanatik, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Trabzonspor are keen to sign Elneny once he becomes available, with their manager Abdullah Avci said to be particularly keen on working with the player again, having previously managed him in a loan spell at Besiktas.

Arsenal fans surely won’t be too disappointed to see Elneny leave, as there’s surely no way back into the first-team for him at this stage, even if he’s the kind of player who’s useful to have around as a backup option.

Elneny transfer: Arsenal midfielder could be among several exits

Elneny makes sense as someone coming to the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he probably won’t be the only one heading for pastures new this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column recently, Charles Watts stated that he could see there being doubts over all three of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

Backup defender Cedric Soares is another player heading towards the end of his contract, so could join Elneny in leaving on a free, while Arsenal fans will also surely be expecting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to move on after losing his place as number one to David Raya this season.

One player who seemingly won’t be leaving, however, is Gabriel Jesus, with Fabrizio Romano telling us this morning that he expects the Brazil international to remain a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans even if a new striker signs in the summer.