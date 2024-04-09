Arsenal are reportedly ready to try a summer transfer window move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer, with the 23-year-old also on Manchester United’s radar.

Gomes has impressed in the Premier League in recent times, and it makes sense that he’s now being linked with bigger clubs as he’s surely ready to move up a level next season.

Man Utd were recently linked with a potential £40million move for Gomes in a report from the Daily Mirror, while Arsenal are now said to be showing an even stronger interest, according to O Dia, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Gomes could be a good fit for Arsenal, who surely need to make some changes in midfield this summer amid some concern over Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Jorginho is not getting any younger and might not be a long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s side, while Partey has plenty of quality but a very poor recent injury record.

Gomes transfer: Can Arsenal beat Man Utd to the Brazilian?

Gomes looks like he could surely strengthen United as well, with the Red Devils surely needing a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro, while one imagines Sofyan Amrabat won’t be staying at the club permanently after joining on loan.

Charles Watts has recently spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the midfielders Arsenal like, mentioning big names like Douglas Luiz, Martin Zubimendi and Amadou Onana, but Gomes certainly looks like he could be another fine option in that position.

And, if it were to come down to a choice of Arsenal or United, Gomes would surely choose the Emirates Stadium over Old Trafford due to the current trajectory of these respective projects at the moment, with Arteta turning the Gunners into a real powerhouse while MUFC are still a long way from being the force they used to be.