Video: Harry Kane fires Bayern ahead from the spot at Arsenal on his return to North London

It was destined to happen, and on Harry Kane’s return to North London he didn’t disappoint, firing in a first-half penalty to give Bayern Munich the lead at Arsenal.

Kane’s England colleague, Bukayo Saka, had given the Gunners an early lead to send the Emirates Stadium into rapture before former Arsenal man, Serge Gnabry, got the Bavarians back on level terms.

No sooner had Thomas Tuchel’s side stemmed the flow from the hosts than they were awarded a spot-kick, and Kane made it look easy despite a cacophony of boos coming from the Emirates Stadium stands.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

