Video: Jamie Carragher predicts “the team with 115 charges” to win the Champions League

As a former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher is unlikely to ever pass up the opportunity to drive a stake into Man City’s European aspirations, and he certainly made his point during a CBS Sports Golazo Champions League broadcast on Tuesday night.

Standing by a large screen that showed the quarter-final match-ups, Carra’s task was to pick the winner of the final.

Choosing Bayern Munich, Man City, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to go through from the quarters, he then picked PSG and City to triumph in the semis, with Pep Guardiola’s side, or “the team with 115 charges” as Carra incredibly remarked, winning the final.

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo

