Agreement reached: Arsenal have deal in place with player who’ll cost €70m transfer fee

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for him to move to the Emirates Stadium on a three-year deal in this summer’s transfer window.

However, despite this apparent agreement on personal terms, Arsenal must still find an agreement with Bayern, who look set to ask for as much as €70million to let the Germany international go, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield as Jorginho is not getting any younger, while Thomas Partey has missed large chunks of this season through injury and doesn’t seem like the most reliable option for the long term.

An intelligent defensive midfield player like Kimmich could therefore be ideal for Arsenal this summer, with Mikel Arteta sure to be keen to have a more regular partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Kimmich transfer: Is an Arsenal deal really close?

Todo Fichajes suggest Arsenal have an agreement in place with Kimmich, but we may have to see if this story develops further with other sources in the coming days and weeks.

Football Transfers recently suggested some contact from AFC to try to work out of Kimmich would be available, and it seems surprising that things might have moved so quickly since then.

Meanwhile, when we spoke to Fabrizio Romano about Kimmich recently, he had the following to say: “I’m told that Bayern will speak to Kimmich about his contract situation in the next months, and in case new deal can’t be agreed, there’s a chance to sell him this summer- exactly in a similar situation as Alphonso Davies.

“I don’t want to deny information from other colleagues about the clubs who could be options for Kimmich, but I prefer not to enter into clubs links yet as it’s early and nothing concrete is happening yet.”