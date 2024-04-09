Leeds in negotiations to sign Premier League class playmaker

With five matches left of the Championship season, Leeds United are right in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat in third but are only two points behind leaders, Leicester City, albeit the Foxes have a game in hand.

Ipswich Town are sandwiched in the middle, with all three teams vying for the two places that would ensure that the lottery of the play-offs would be avoided.

Leeds want Kalvin Phillips return

It’s turning into one of the best promotion chases in years and given what Farke and the new owners had to deal with at the start of the season, it’s testament to the manager’s nous at this level and the Elland Road outfit are still in the hunt.

Given that the expectation rather than hope is that the club will soon be back where they belong, it won’t be a surprise to note that the club are already in talks with players, one of whom has a history at the club.

??FLASH ZONE ?? Leeds United FC a pris des renseignements auprès des agents de Kalvin Phillips pour un retour cet été. ???????? Leeds pourrait remonter en Premier League. Deux autres clubs anglais surveillent le joueur. pic.twitter.com/I9GWnS5lJx — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) April 7, 2024

According to Sports Zone via X (formerly Twitter), the club are speaking with Kalvin Phillips, now 28, and on loan at West Ham United.

Since leaving Leeds, the England international has had a nightmare.

Pep Guardiola appeared to all but admit that he knew quite quickly that he’d made a mistake signing Phillips as he just didn’t understand the role assigned to him.

As a result the player was stuck on the sidelines for months.

A move to West Ham in January was hoped to be the light at the end of the tunnel for the player, and a good few months would’ve seen him in consideration for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros.

A sending off, direct mistakes that have led to two goals and a general demeanour of a player that isn’t at all comfortable with his lot has made any international aspirations unlikely.

However, some good news will be if he can secure a summer move back to the all whites.