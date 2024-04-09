Leeds United are poised to set a substantial price tag of approximately £45 million for the departure of Crysencio Summerville during the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported by Football Transfers.

The Dutch winger’s standout performances in the Championship have attracted attention from multiple elite clubs in the Premier League and across Europe, fueling speculation about his future.

Football Transfers wrote: “sources inform us that Leeds will ask for around £45 million for Summerville but this could vary depending on the number of proposals that land on their table.”

Despite last summer’s flurry of interest in various Elland Road talents, Leeds managed to retain key figures such as Wilfried Gnonto and Summerville amidst Premier League overtures, demonstrating their resolve to maintain their core assets.

Leeds United want to sign Summerville to a long-term contract

The 22-year-old has been a huge part of Daniel Farke’s plans in this Championship promotion race having scored 17 goals and tallied eight assists in 36 starts. It is no wonder why the Whites are keen to extend Summerville’s contract, per HITC.

Summerville’s contract slated to expire in 2026, the impending summer transfer window presents Leeds United with a pivotal opportunity to maximise his market value. With only two years remaining on his contract, the club faces a critical juncture where they must decide whether to capitalise on his talent or risk losing him for a potentially reduced fee in the future.

Given Leeds United’s secure financial situation, they aren’t in desperate need to sell players so they can sit stubbornly on their player valuations.