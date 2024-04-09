Pundit Justin Peach has stated that Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is costing the Foxes matches this season while admitting that he is not a fan of the Italian coach.

The 2016 Premier League champions are currently top of the Championship with a game in hand over their rivals and with six games to go, it looks very likely that they will return to the English top flight.

That looked doubtful in recent weeks as Leicester suffered four defeats in six league games. However, Maresca’s team have bounced back and have won their last two matches to return to the summit of the league.

Despite this, Justin Peach isn’t convinced about one thing the Italian coach does and has stated that it may be costing his side.

Speaking on the Second Tier podcast, Peach said: “I will say this, I’m not a huge fan of Maresca and his insistence on control over quality.