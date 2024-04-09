Man United will get rid of seven players this summer, two big names on the list

The summer transfer window will be the first overseen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man United and the new owner of the Premier League club could get rid of at least seven players.

That is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that the Ineos CEO could perform a clear-out at Old Trafford to help fund new arrivals.

Tom Heaton, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams all have contracts that will expire in the summer and it is very unlikely that the Premier League club will hand them new deals.

In addition to those three players leaving for free, Omari Forson, Alvaro Fernandez, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood could all leave this summer as they are no longer required at Man United.

The majority of these stars are currently out on loan, but it is uncertain if their clubs will make the moves permanent as of now.

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are the two biggest names on the list, both having problematic times at Man United.

Will Erik ten Hag remain at Man United?

Most of these players will not be in Erk ten Hag’s plans but will the Dutch coach even be at Man United next season?

That is another decision Ratcliffe has to make as the current campaign has been a disaster for the Manchester club and United have shown no signs of improving throughout the season.

If Ten Hag is let go, that could change the situation of some of the players mentioned above, especially Sancho as the winger only left Old Trafford due to a bust-up with the current Man United boss.

A lot will happen between now and the end if the campaign but a big clear-out should be expected at United nonetheless.