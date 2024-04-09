Manchester United chief John Murtough is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford this week as INEOS ring the changes, with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox expected to come in.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that Murtough is moving on from Man Utd after ten years of service to the club in a variety of roles.

Ashworth is set to join the Red Devils from Newcastle, and will be the direct replacement for Murtough, while Wilcox will have another role at the club.

The report states MUFC hope for Wilcox’s arrival to be completed soon, but certain terms still need to be agreed with his current employers Southampton.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Murtough, but he has previously also worked with Premier League clubs Everton and Fulham, so one imagines there may be interest and opportunities for him.

It will be interesting to see what other changes happen at United once the new board is in place, as it may be that Ashworth and Wilcox will want to bring in a new manager after some unconvincing performances and results under Erik ten Hag this season.

Murtough at Man United – what legacy does he leave?

It’s fair to say Murtough’s departure will probably be greeted positively by a lot of United fans, as he’s overseen a period of major under-achievement at the club.

According to The Athletic, Murtough was a key figure in hiring Ten Hag as manager – a move which doesn’t really seem to have paid off, while he’s also been heavily involved in transfers in recent times, with huge sums of money spent on players like Antony, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, who haven’t really delivered.

United fans will hope that a revamped board consisting of Ashworth and Wilcox can help the club catch up with their rivals on recruitment.