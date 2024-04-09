Pep Guardiola provides significant Phil Foden injury update after Man City ace subbed off against Real Madrid

Phil Foden had a mixed night for Man City against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The England international had fired in an incredible shot to bring the visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu level at 2-2 but by the end of the game not only had City re-taken the lead and squandered it again, but Foden appeared to be forced off by a painful looking injury.

Given the form that Foden has been in this season, for him to miss any part of it now could be crucial to Pep Guardiola’s aspirations of his side becoming the first team in Premier League history to win the trophy four times in a row, and to City being able to defend their Champions League title.

Pep gives significant injury update on Phil Foden

Moreover, Gareth Southgate might’ve been admirer with a vested interest as the European Championship is just around the corner.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as if the injury is too bad.

“It was a knock and he was grumpy with me because I make the substitution,” Guardiola said to TNT Sports after the game (h/t Manchester World).

“But he made another fantastic goal.”

The Catalan will be counting his blessings that Foden is ok, as for a time whilst he was slumped on the turf, it appeared as if the player’s season might be over.

He hobbled off the pitch gingerly late-on, replaced by Julian Alvarez for the final moments in which nothing happened.

Though City have a big Premier League game at the weekend, Guardiola might well take the opportunity to rest Foden in order to have him fresh for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.

When you’re as successful as City have been of late you don’t ever want to rest players, particularly if they’ve hit that sweet spot where whatever they do seems to come off.

However, the manager has to prioritise club success over individual advancement, and to that end keeping Foden under wraps for a few more days isn’t going to hurt.