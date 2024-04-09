Pep Guardiola reveals why Phil Foden was substituted against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Phil Foden was substituted in the 3-3 draw with Real Madrid because he suffered a knock.

Foden, who replaced Kevin De Bruyne in the Manchester City starting line-up, was again at his brilliant best in The Bernabeu as he scored a stunning goal to draw City level at 2-2.

The quarter final tie is fascinatingly poised ahead of the second leg with Guardiola likelier to be the happier of the two managers given Real Madrid have never won at The Etihad.

Foden suffered a knock against Real Madrid

Back in the starting eleven having been rested for City’s 4-2 win over Crystal Palace last weekend Foden was superb as he played in a central role.

It was a topsy turvy evening in Madrid with an array of stunning goals including Foden’s as well as brilliant strikes from Josko Gvardiol and Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The 23-year-old was replaced in the 87th minute by World Cup winner Julian Alvarez with the England international not best pleased at being taken off.

Guardiola revealed to TNT Sports after the game that Foden had picked up a knock, which is why he was taken off.

“It was just a knock, he was grumpy with me because I made the substitution.”

Bernardo Silva gave City an early lead before an own goal from Ruben Dias and Rodrygo sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side into a 2-1 lead.

Foden curled in a superb equaliser before a thunderous strike from Gvardiol gave City the lead before Valverde volleyed home a superb equaliser.

The England international has been enjoying a brilliant season and has racked up 22 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.

The second leg takes place at The Etihad on the 17th April with a semi final tie against Arsenal or Bayern Munich up for grabs.