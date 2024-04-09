It was a six-goal thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night as Real Madrid and Manchester City played out to a 3-3 draw.

This UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg did not disappoint as the two powerhouses traded spectacular goals in the second half.

The pre-match focus was of course on the superstars such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland. But one player outshone them all.

With Kevin De Bruyne missing out on a starting position because of an illness, a Manchester City player had to step up to create magic in his absence. And England international Phil Foden did that with an inspiring strike to pull City level 2-2 at the time.

Phil Foden scores outrageous goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid

PHIL FODEN ? ? Star quality ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/D0ApSFLuTc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

His outrageous strike has now moved his season’s tally to 22 goals and ten assists in all competitions. The left-footed effort registered an xG of just 0.06.

Once again, Foden has demonstrated his prowess in a central role, seizing the opportunity presented by Kevin De Bruyne’s absence. His adaptability and skill shine through, reaffirming his ability to thrive in various positions on the pitch.

Foden has undoubtedly been one of the most in-form attacking players in the world throughout this campaign.

England are blessed to have Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham for the Euros

Foden and Jude Bellingham showcased their talents and versatility in pivotal roles with considerable freedom, as they made compelling cases to Gareth Southgate regarding their suitability for an advanced position in England’s lineup at Euro 2024.

Bellingham has showcased his versatility at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, previously excelling in a deeper role but now as a number ten. However, to fully accommodate Foden’s presence and maintain balance for the Three Lions, he’ll likely have to go back to a deep lying role.

The attacking prowess and versatility of the England duo will give Southgate plenty of opportunity to tweak his tactics throughout the Euros.