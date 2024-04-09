Video: Two goals in two minutes put Real Madrid in control against Man City

Although Man City had taken a lead at the Santiago Bernabeu inside two minutes, Real Madrid hit back before the quarter hour with two goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo.

Bernardo Silva’s brilliant free-kick silenced the home crowd, but then a wicked deflection from Camavinga’s speculative effort brought them back to life.

Within two minutes Rodrygo was given the freedom of the pitch to run from his own half and poke the ball past Stefan Ortega.

Eduardo Camavinga replies for Real Madrid ? This is set to be an absolute thriller ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/DWyyAljwjg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

RODRYGO DONNE L’AVANTAGE AU REAL MADRID ! Ce match est fou ! ? 2’ ?? Real Madrid 0-1 Man. City 12’ ?? Real Madrid 1-1 Man. City 14’ ?? Real Madrid 2-1 Man. City ? @CanalplusFoot pic.twitter.com/Oc6GW35zu7 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) April 9, 2024

RODRYGO MAKES IT 2 – 1 AND THE BERNABEU IS ABOUT TO EXPLODEpic.twitter.com/OjOYkNJVFa — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 9, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports