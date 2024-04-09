Video: Two goals in two minutes put Real Madrid in control against Man City

Manchester City
Posted by

Although Man City had taken a lead at the Santiago Bernabeu inside two minutes, Real Madrid hit back before the quarter hour with two goals from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo.

Bernardo Silva’s brilliant free-kick silenced the home crowd, but then a wicked deflection from Camavinga’s speculative effort brought them back to life.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane fires Bayern ahead from the spot at Arsenal on his return to North London
Video: Saka opener for Arsenal soon equalised by returning Serge Gnabry
Leeds put price-tag on Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer

Within two minutes Rodrygo was given the freedom of the pitch to run from his own half and poke the ball past Stefan Ortega.

Pictures from TNT Sports, Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports

More Stories Bernardo Silva Carlo Ancelotti Eduardo Camavinga Pep Guardiola Rodrygo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.