Video: Saka opener for Arsenal soon equalised by returning Serge Gnabry

Back in the starting line-up for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka set the Emirates Stadium alight with a wonderful opening goal in the Gunners Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Bayern Munich.

The England international took full advantage of being shown the corner of the goal furthest away, as he bent an exquisite shot around the keeper.

The Gunners joy was short-lived, however, as a quick break by the Bavarians saw former Arsenal man, Serge Gnabry, fire home an equaliser.

