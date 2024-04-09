Tottenham among the Premier League clubs interested in Athletic Bilbao star

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is expected to attract a host of interest from the Premier League this summer with Tottenham the latest club interested in the Spaniard.

Williams has been on the radar of the Premier League’s top clubs following his emergence over the last three years at the La Liga side.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of £42.8m in his contract which makes him an attractive proposition for any potential suitors.

Nico Williams heading to the Premier League?

Williams has mainly played on the left this season for the Basque club but can play on either flank after coming through the ranks at Bilbao.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham are monitoring the Spain international as they decide whether they need to make any additions in that area of their squad, while Chelsea have also looked at Williams, but their main priority is a centre forward.

The winger has continued to progress this season and last week was part of the Bilbao side that won the Copa Del Rey, their first silverware in 40 years.

Williams spoke to Spanish media outlet Diario AS after the game and said: “I have many years left here, I am calm and happy. I can’t wait to get to Bilbao to celebrate.”

It’s highly unlikely that these words will deter any potential suitors for the winger who has been a regular in the side since breaking through in the 2021/2022 season.

The Spaniard has 13 caps to his name so far, with his first coming last season and he is expected to be part of the Spanish squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Williams signed a new contract back in December with the deal running until 2027.

In a clear sign that Bilbao are preparing for life after the 21-year-old they have moved to sign Alvaro Djalo from Portuguese side Braga, who plays in the same left wing position Williams does.