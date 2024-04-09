West Ham dealt injury blow with Jarrod Bowen set to miss first leg of Bayer Leverkusen clash

West Ham have been dealt a major blow with forward Jarrod Bowen set to miss the first leg of their Europa League quarter final against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Bowen, who is the Hammers top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions was forced off after 54 minutes in West Ham’s 2-1 win against Wolves last weekend.

The 27-year-old has been one of West Ham’s key players this season and they will be desperate for him not to be sidelined for an extended period as the season reaches a crucial stage.

Bowen set to miss first leg against Bayer Leverkusen

Mail Sport report that while the England international’s injury isn’t thought to be serious he won’t be fit to face the Bundesliga leaders on Thursday.

It’s a huge blow for David Moyes who would have hoped Bowen would recover in time for trip to Leverkusen.

Speaking in his post match press conference after last weekend’s victory against Wolves Moyes said: “You need all your top players at this stage of the season and Jarrod is one who’s been doing great for us.”

“It looks like he’s had a knee into his hip, or his back”, Moyes added.

“It’s not a twist or anything like that. He’s really stiff and I’ve had one or two of those myself and they don’t go away too quick

“We need to hope it doesn’t linger. I asked Jarrod how he’s feeling and he said he feels sore. I’m just hoping it’s not too bad.”

In the absence of his top scorer Moyes will need all his players to step up as they take on a Leverkusen side who are one win away from the Bundesliga title, and are unbeaten in 41 games this season.

The Hammers have a good record in Europe under the Scotsman and have only lost twice in their last 23 European matches under his guidance.