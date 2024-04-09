According to latest reports, West Ham are pursuing a Leeds United player ahead of a Lucas Paqueta move to Manchester City.

The fact that West Ham will be selling Paqueta to Manchester City this summer is among the worst kept secrets in sport.

West Ham are set to lose Paqueta to Man City

It appears that a deal to bring the magnificent Brazilian player to the Etihad is inevitable.

Paqueta’s departure is imminent, thus West Ham will require replacements.

In the end, Mohammed Kudus is likely to replace Paqueta in a more central role for the Hammers.

Thus, the Premier League club would need to sign someone on the left. And it appears that’s where Leeds come in.

Speaking on HITC, Graeme Bailey asserts that after observing the highly skilled Leeds player Crysencio Summerville up close, West Ham have been impressed.

In spite of Leeds’ expectation that Summerville will sign a contract extension at Elland Road until 2026 SHOULD they get promoted back to the Premier League, Bailey reports that West Ham are among the teams interested in signing Summerville.

Summerwille will be ideal for West Ham

With seventeen goals and eight assists in thirty-seven league appearances this season, the 22-year-old electrifying winger for Leeds has been outstanding.

If Paqueta stays at the London Stadium, West Ham will not be going after the Leeds player. However, if the Brazilian leaves, Leeds will have to fight hard to hold on to their player.

Leeds will very likely have to sell Summerville if they don’t get promoted.

From now on, West Ham supporters could be closely watching the Championship promotion battle in the hopes of finding a deal.

Meanwhile, Man City may lose one of their key players even if they sign Paqueta. Bernardo Silva could be on his way out of the club in the summer and the reason is an unusual one.