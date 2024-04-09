West Ham United put player up for sale who joined in 2022

According to reports, West Ham United have listed a player for sale ahead of the summer transfer season.

One player has been placed up for sale as David Moyes looks to trim down West Ham’s squad in the summer transfer window to help fund his own buying spree.

In the summer of 2022, Hammers manager Moyes made a signing that many considered to be quite exciting.

That hasn’t been the case, though, and his time at the London Stadium is running out.

Nayef Aguerd, a central defender for the Hammers, is anticipated to be up for sale this summer, according to a report by Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian.

Aguerd has been a failure at West Ham

Throughout his tenure at the London Stadium, the 28-year-old central defender has performed poorly for the Hammers.

With its extreme pace and brutality, Premier League football is an incredibly bad fit for him.

Aguerd has long been associated with the exit at West Ham and now it could be happening soon.

This summer, the London club intend to compete for the free transfer of Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

The central defender, who has been linked to Liverpool, Tottenham, and Milan, has an expiring contract at the end of this season, but Fulham want to retain him.

West Ham need a new centre-back

Given that the 35-year-old Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna’s contract expires this summer, West Ham are expected to add at least one defender.

With Aguerd’s poor form and Kurt Zouma’s fitness issues, the Hammers are expected to get a new centre-back in the summer.

It is expected to be a busy summer at the London Stadium, with uncertainty over the future of Moyes also taking centre stage.

The Hammers boss is still not guaranteed a place in the West Ham dugout next season and along with him, a number of players could be heading out of the club soon.