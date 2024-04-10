Video: Atleti up early against Dortmund thanks to Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Atletico Madrid got off to the perfect start in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg thanks to the quick thinking of Rodrigo De Paul.

The goal was regrettable from the Bundesliga giants point of view given that they were trying to play out from the back.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham man with 147 appearances could leave despite recent contract extension
Atletico Madrid team news: No Hermoso or Depay for Diego Simeone’s side
Video: Barcelona players laughing at PSG ultras attempt to intimidate them

Clearly some of their players weren’t on the same wavelength, and that allowed De Paul to nip in and poke home the opener to send the home fans wild.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Diego Simeone Rodrigo De Paul

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.