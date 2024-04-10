Video: Atleti up early against Dortmund thanks to Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid got off to the perfect start in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg thanks to the quick thinking of Rodrigo De Paul.

The goal was regrettable from the Bundesliga giants point of view given that they were trying to play out from the back.

Clearly some of their players weren’t on the same wavelength, and that allowed De Paul to nip in and poke home the opener to send the home fans wild.

Atletico Madrid are ahead in just ???? minutes ?? What are Dortmund doing here?! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/hOgG8UMk06 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

Dortmund hand Atléti an early gift! ? Rodrigo De Paul cashes in on a mistake at the back. pic.twitter.com/Mzia2rnI00 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 10, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo