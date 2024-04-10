Barcelona expect £50m Man City star to arrive, player already asking about life at La Liga club

FC Barcelona expect a huge name to come through the door of the Catalan club this summer and the player they have in mind is Man City’s Bernardo Silva.

The La Liga club have been long-term admirers of the Portuguese star and showed their interest in the 29-year-old last summer, but they could not afford the midfielder due to their financial issues and Silva would go on to sign a new contract at the Etihad until 2026.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Man City player’s new deal includes a £50m release clause that can be activated this summer, and interested clubs will look to take advantage of this.

Barcelona have major financial issues at present and are very unlikely to be able to pay the £50m for Silva unless they sell players worth the same amount, but Todofichajes reports that the 29-year-old is open to moving to Spain at the end of the season and has already given Barca the green light to come get him.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have played there part in convincing Silva to join Barcelona for the 2024/25 season with the former saying that the Man City star is already asking about life in the Catalan city.

Bernardo Silva has enquired about life at Barcelona

Speaking about Silva to Catalunya Radio, Felix has stated that he believes he has convinced the 29-year-old to move to Barcelona.

“I think I’ve convinced Bernardo Silva to join Barça, that’s all true! But it doesn’t depend on him right now,” the Barca star said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He asked me about places to live, places to eat, safety… everything!

“If he comes, Barça will be delighted with Bernardo.”

Silva would be an incredible signing for Barca as he is one of the best players in the Premier League. However, a transfer does not depend on him as a financially restricted Barcelona need to reach an agreement with Man City for him to change clubs.