Video: Barcelona players laughing at PSG ultras attempt to intimidate them

If the players of Barcelona were supposed to be intimidated by Paris Saint-Germain’s ultras before their Champions League game, then the opposite appears to be true.

As the visitors stepped out onto the Parc des Princes pitch, they were greeted by a volley of abuse from the stands.

Ferran Torres was just one of a handful of Barca players that pointed in their direction and laughed.

Despite having a young squad including a couple of teenagers, the Spanish top-flight giants looked relaxed and at ease, and that should worry the hosts.

psg ‘ultras’ thought they did something. Even the la masia toddlers are laughing at them ?

