Video: Barcelona players laughing at PSG ultras attempt to intimidate them

Champions League
Posted by

If the players of Barcelona were supposed to be intimidated by Paris Saint-Germain’s ultras before their Champions League game, then the opposite appears to be true.

As the visitors stepped out onto the Parc des Princes pitch, they were greeted by a volley of abuse from the stands.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG team news: Mbappe, Dembele and Asensio all start against Barcelona
Barcelona team news: De Jong returns against PSG in huge boost for Xavi
Out of contract Atleti ace interesting Newcastle and Villa

Ferran Torres was just one of a handful of Barca players that pointed in their direction and laughed.

Despite having a young squad including a couple of teenagers, the Spanish top-flight giants looked relaxed and at ease, and that should worry the hosts.

Pictures from 

More Stories Luis Enrique Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.