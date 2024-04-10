Barcelona team news: De Jong returns against PSG in huge boost for Xavi

When Barcelona walk out at the Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain, they’ll do so with Frenkie De Jong at the heart of their midfield.

The Dutchman has been out injured for a few weeks but makes the timeliest of returns against the French giants, handing Xavi a huge boost in the process.

When De Jong is on song he makes Barcelona tick, and if he’s allowed to make his marauding runs forward, he could be decisive on the night.

Pedri also returns from injury but only makes the bench, however, if the game starts to get away from the Catalans, they do have some great players to bring on later in the match.

Joao Felix, Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez as well as Ferran Torres and Inigo Martinez is just some of the talent that the visitors have in reserve.

Barcelona are yet to lose an away game this season, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be keen for that record to continue.

A back four of Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi offer Barca a strong core and two wide men that will love to get forward and neutralise the threat of Messrs. Dembele, Mbappe and Co.

De Jong will be joined in midfield by the experienced duo of Sergi Roberto and Ilkay Gundogan, whilst up front, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have the change to terrorise PSG’s back four and supply the bullets for Robert Lewandowski.

It’s the strongest XI that Xavi could’ve named at this point, and it’s down to those players as to whether they can get the upper hand in the tie before the return next week.