Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay €60million for the transfer of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer this summer, with the Serie A giants potentially already working out who they want to replace him.

Bremer has shone in his time with Juve, having also impressed previously at Torino as well, so it would be interesting to see how he’d fare with a new challenge in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old Brazilian looks like he could be ideal to help Man Utd strengthen at the back after an unconvincing campaign, with doubts over the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane as long-term options due to their age and having been in and out of the Red Devils’ first-team this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, United’s interest in Bremer has seemingly also prompted Juventus to look for a replacement.

The report states that the Italians have identified Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori as a possible candidate for that role.

Bremer transfer: Can Man Utd fix their problems this summer?

While Bremer could be one important signing, he clearly won’t come cheap, though perhaps that’s the level of ambition United need to be showing.

It’s been another hugely disappointing season at Old Trafford, and if Erik ten Hag is still in charge next term he’ll surely be well aware of the need to fix a number of areas of this squad.

Bremer could be an upgrade on his current defenders, but there’d also still be a need for midfielders and attackers in what could end up being a major squad overhaul.

Given the scale of the task facing the new MUFC owners, it remains to be seen if they can realistically go and splash out as much as €60m on one player, when Financial Fair Play restrictions could prevent the kind of spending spree the team needs.