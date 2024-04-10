Video: Cesar Azpilicueta can’t wait for Champions League return with Atletico

Atletico Madrid ace, Cesar Azpilicueta, was still buzzing well after the final whistle of his side’s win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie.

Though Sebastien Haller handed the Bundesliga giants a late consolation, it couldn’t dampen Azpilicueta’s enthusiasm.

Speaking to TNT Sports, it was clear that the former Chelsea man believes that his new side deserve credit for the way in which they played and he’ll surely hope they emerge victorious next week.

"This team, when we go with high intensity, when we play more dynamic football, I think everybody feels better" ? César Azpilicueta was in high spirits following Atlético Madrid's 2-1 home victory against Dortmund… ?? @msmith850 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/WjuGkU0GV7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports