Chelsea target with bargain €50m release clause wants to stay in La Liga, Barcelona tipped for next move

There is a lot of talk around the future of Athletic Club star Nico Williams but it is being reported that the winger wants to stay in La Liga amid interest from the Premier League.

Last month it was reported by ESPN that Chelsea are monitoring the situation of the Spaniard at the Basque club as the 21-year-old’s €50m release clause is a major attraction for interested parties.

However, the London club’s priority is to sign a striker this summer with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among their leading targets.

The report also mentions that both Liverpool and Arsenal have had scouts watch Williams but despite all this interest from the Premier League, the youngster could stay in La Liga next season and beyond.

According to Sport, Williams want to play in Europe with Athletic Club next season and with the La Liga outfit two points away from the Champions League spots, that would be the dream for the winger even though they are guaranteed Europa League football.

Is Barcelona the next club of Nico Williams?

Should Williams stay at Athletic Club for another season, that falls in line with the roadmap of Barcelona as they work around their financial issues.

According to Sport, Barca have already made contact with the player and he is believed to be open to a move to the Catalan club. It is also said that the Spaniard wants to remain in La Liga, which is a blow to any Premier League club interested in his services.

At the weekend, Williams helped Athletic Club win their first trophy in 40 years and it remains to be seen what the next challenge the winger looks to conquer.